  MLB insider explains why Cardinals' $260,000,000 star would be game-changer for Yankees vs. Eugenio Suarez

MLB insider explains why Cardinals’ $260,000,000 star would be game-changer for Yankees vs. Eugenio Suarez

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 25, 2025 04:20 GMT
MLB: Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn
MLB insider explains why Cardinals’ $260,000,000 star would be game-changer for Yankees vs. Eugenio Suarez - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees are four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East and are seeking an infield spark to turn their season around.

Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez has been linked with a move to the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline, with the Yankees struggling at third base this season.

Despite Suarez's strong offensive production, MLB insider Erik Kratz feels the Yankees are better suited to go for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Kratz made a case for the veteran infielder, who is on a $260,000,000 contract, in an episode of "Foul Territory.

also-read-trending Trending
"You talk about Arenado's defense because his offense is going to be a crapshoot. He started out in April and part of May. He was killing it. Now, he's kind of falling back, just below average OPS+ for the season. So, to me, their defense, I still think Arenado is better. They're going to get a lot of chatter for Nolan Arenado, and I say Nolan Arenado will have extreme success.
He goes to the Yankees because he's been in two organizations that are behind analytically in the Rockies and the Cardinals. And then once he goes to the Yankees, because some of his teammates have gone there and know what the Yankees know and how to help fix those things. To me, Arenado gets the most play out of all of these guys, and I think he might be a dark horse.
Mariners reportedly discussed Eugenio Suarez's.trade before Josh Naylor's move

While the Yankees have been linked with Eugenio Suarez for a few weeks now, the third baseman has emerged as a "top priority" for the Seattle Mariners who traded for his Diamondbacks teammate Josh Naylor on Thursday.

Suarez has also been reportedly linked with the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers. However, according to Seattle Times' Adam Jude, the Mariners had discussed a move for their former infielder with the Diamondbacks before Josh Naylor's trade.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
