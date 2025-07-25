MLB insider explains why Cardinals’ $260,000,000 star would be game-changer for Yankees vs. Eugenio Suarez

The New York Yankees are four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East and are seeking an infield spark to turn their season around.Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suarez has been linked with a move to the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline, with the Yankees struggling at third base this season.Despite Suarez's strong offensive production, MLB insider Erik Kratz feels the Yankees are better suited to go for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.Kratz made a case for the veteran infielder, who is on a $260,000,000 contract, in an episode of &quot;Foul Territory.&quot;You talk about Arenado's defense because his offense is going to be a crapshoot. He started out in April and part of May. He was killing it. Now, he's kind of falling back, just below average OPS+ for the season. So, to me, their defense, I still think Arenado is better. They're going to get a lot of chatter for Nolan Arenado, and I say Nolan Arenado will have extreme success.He goes to the Yankees because he's been in two organizations that are behind analytically in the Rockies and the Cardinals. And then once he goes to the Yankees, because some of his teammates have gone there and know what the Yankees know and how to help fix those things. To me, Arenado gets the most play out of all of these guys, and I think he might be a dark horse.Mariners reportedly discussed Eugenio Suarez's.trade before Josh Naylor's moveWhile the Yankees have been linked with Eugenio Suarez for a few weeks now, the third baseman has emerged as a &quot;top priority&quot; for the Seattle Mariners who traded for his Diamondbacks teammate Josh Naylor on Thursday.Suarez has also been reportedly linked with the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers. However, according to Seattle Times' Adam Jude, the Mariners had discussed a move for their former infielder with the Diamondbacks before Josh Naylor's trade.