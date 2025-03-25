MLB insider exposes major concerns looming after 2026 season

MLB could be on a path to lock out players in December 2026. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is set to expire on December 1, 2026, insider Jeff Passan revealed.

Ad

During an appearance on "Foul Territory," published on March 25, Passan went into depth regarding MLB owners’ desire to implement a salary cap system. The cap’s purpose would be to control players' salaries, while potentially increasing team profits.

Passan offered the following thoughts regarding a salary cap in baseball:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I hope they don’t push for it. Because if they do push for it, we’re not going to see baseball. That’s what this comes down to … just how hard they lean into the idea that a salary cap is a must-have this time around.”

Ad

Trending

The idea of a hard cap, similar to the one in the NHL, has floated around in the past. Other proposals have included a soft cap, like the one in the NFL. However, it seems owners are seriously looking for a hard cap in the upcoming CBA.

Passan emphasized that pushing for a hard cap would mean baseball grinding to a halt.

“If they do, it means they are prepared to shut down the sport … unless something miraculous happens, MLB is going to lock out the players in early December of 2026.”

Ad

The dire prediction comes with a warning. Considering just how well baseball has worked as a league over the last couple of decades, Passan warned:

"Is it worth it to take a great era of MLB, that we are in the midst of right now, and absolutely torpedo it in pursuit of financial gains?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While a lockout could certainly be avoided, there’s no telling how the situation could ultimately play out as negotiations unfold.

MLB tried to implement salary cap in 1994, leading to lost season

The plan for a salary cap in baseball is nothing new. In fact, most of the second half of the 1994 season and the World Series were wiped out due to a proposal to implement the same.

Ad

In August 1994, Major League players went on strike after a proposed plan to implement a salary cap for the 1995 season failed to gain traction.

The owners wanted to establish a cap along with a revenue-sharing plan tied to the cap, one that would offset the stagnant wages players would see.

The players rejected the proposal and formally went on strike in August, as the then-current CBA would expire on December 31, 1994. The following weeks produced no results as both players and owners stuck to their guns.

Ad

The outcome was the remainder of the 1994 season being wiped out, with a lockout ensuing for the 1995 season. Fortunately, the players and owners worked out a deal, thereby saving the 1995 season.

Since then, MLB and the MLBPA have averted disaster. Nevertheless, the 1994 season remains a cautionary tale for baseball this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback