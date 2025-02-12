MLB insider finds Yankees' silver lining in Dodgers' trash talk after World Series triumph

The New York Yankees were riding high in confidence after beating the Cleveland Guardians to mark their first win in the AL pennant series since 2009. However, against the LA Dodgers in the World Series, the offense went cold, pitchers failing to contain and fielding being all over the place, as they lost the World Series in five games.

Over the offseason, several Dodgers players, including reliever Joe Kelly, have criticized that the Yankees were no match for them in 2024. Headling into the 2025 season, MLB insider Jeff Passan sees a silver lining from the trash talk, though.

"Well, they're using it, Elle, to fuel themselves because, frankly, what the Dodgers said was true," Passan said. "Joe Kelly went on his podcast and said, 'Hey, we understand that the Yankees, defensively, aren't quite as tight as we were, and there are issues with their base running.'

"We saw that manifest itself in the fifth inning of Game 5 of the World Series. Aaron Judge dropped a ball in center field. Anthony Rizzo and Gerrit Cole failed to cover first base. Eventually, the Dodgers won the World Series championship because of it."

From 2024 to 2025, the Yankees will be a different team. They won't have Juan Soto, who has signed with the Mets. However, they aim to compensate his production by bringing in several big names this offseason.

"Now, the Yankees are a different team this year," Passan added. "Juan Soto is gone. They brought in Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and, of course, Max Fried and Devin Williams to bolster their pitching staff.

"But at the end of the day, Aaron Boone said, 'Hey, they're the champions. They can say whatever they want right now.' However, Boone cautioned that if the Yankees win their first championship since 2009, Elle, he hopes they will do so 'with class.'"

Yankees manager addresses Dodgers trash talk this offseason

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed reporters at the opening of spring training. He said that the Dodgers players have every right to do so, as they are the champions.

“I don’t like hearing (the Dodgers' trash talk), but the reality is, we didn’t play our best in the series, and they won," Boone told reporters. "They have that right to say whatever. Hopefully, we’re in that position next year and handle things with a little more class.

"The reality is it's a great team, it's a great organization with a lot of great people I happen to know and respect, too. A few people sounding off isn’t necessarily how I would want to draw it up, but they’re the champs. They have that right.”

When it comes to pre-season World Series odds, the Dodgers are favored to repeat as champions, with +250 odds by BetMGM. Meanwhile, the Yankees are at +800.

