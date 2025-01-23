MLB insider forecasts Clayton Kershaw and Kike Hernandez's Dodgers future

The Los Angeles Dodgers seem to have signed all the stars this offseason - at least that's what fans of the other 29 teams have decried in the past weeks. Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Michael Conforto, Hyeseong Kim, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates are all set to make their Hollywood debuts in April as the Dodgers look to become the first team to defend a World Series title since the 1999-2000 Yankees.

On the most recent episode of "The Baseball Insiders" podcast, MLB analyst Robert Murray discussed the prospect of Dodger great Clayton Kershaw and clubhouse stalwart Kike Hernandez re-signing with the team after it splurged on other names ahead of the 2025 campaign.

"You have to figure that they're going to re-sign Clayton Kershaw," Murray said. "You would also think that they're going to be in the market for Kike Hernandez again because he's a perfect fit for the offense, especially after trading Gavin Lux. (12:50 onwards)

"I don't think the Dodgers are done by any means," he added. "But what they've done is just madly impressive."

Murray also defended the moves by the reigning champions and labeled the team as one of the best in the history of the game.

"There's been a wide range of opinions going around about what the Dodgers are doing. For my own stance, I applaud them. I think what they've done is be aggressive and have assembled a team that is as talented as any team in baseball history. They're juggernauts, there is no other way to describe it."

MLB analyst defends Dodgers from divisive rhetoric

Analyst Robert Murray doubled down on his admiration for the Dodgers by defending their way of acquiring players and saying that it's within the bounds of the game.

"As far as being fair, what they're doing are within the rules. This is not illegal nor against the rules. I have no issue with it."

However, he didn't discount the fact that their dealings might actually be a cause for concern when the next CBA comes.

"Do I think that this will be a focal point in the next CBA? Yeah, because you would hear some other teams, especially smaller market ones, are hoping that something would change for the game to be balanced."

Debates have spurred online when it comes to the Dodgers' moves this offseason. One side views it as a detriment to the game while the other camp claims they are operating within the limits of the rules.

