The San Francisco Giants' starting lineup for 2023 appears to be complete with Sean Manaea but Carlos Rodon is still out as a free agent. The Giants and free agent starter Manaea reached an agreement on a two-year, $25 million contract, according to a report by Jon Heyman.

The left-handed pitcher's contract has a first-season opt-out clause. The Giants Baseball Insider ranked Manaea as the 32nd-best free agent this offseason.

Sean Manaea has a 4.96 earned run average (ERA) in 158 innings pitched in 2022, 156 strikeouts, and 50 walks. ERA estimators, though, seemed to imply that Manaea had some bad luck during his time in San Diego. His FIP (4.53), xFIP (3.96), and xERA (4.06) were all significantly lower than his ERA.

He is also due for positive regression because his ERA has never deviated greatly from ERA estimators before. In nearly 900 innings pitched in his career, Manaea has a 4.06 ERA (4.07 FIP and 4.05 xFIP).

Giants signing Sean Manaea shortlives their interest in Carlos Rodon

The anticipated Giants' rotation now includes Sean Manaea in addition to Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Cobb, Logan Webb and Alex Wood.

Manaea fills the position of Jakob Junis, formerly held as a swingman and long reliever since Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi anticipated the team would sign at least one starter this winter.

DeSclafani, who is in his mid-30s, is making his comeback after suffering a serious ankle injury. It is possible that Zaidi is considering bringing in another person.

Carlos Rodon, by contrast, had a 1.66 record and a 2.88 ERA in his debut year with the Giants. The 30-year-old was named to his second consecutive All-Star team after recording a career-high 237 strikeouts in 178 innings while keeping a 1.02 WHIP. Even with the trade for Manaea, the Giants are more than willing to sign him back, even if he puts himself up for a hefty payout in free agency.

After missing out on signing free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge, the Giants' #1 objective is shortstop Carlos Correa in addition to Carlos Rodon. It's unclear if they're willing to pony up and commit to both Rodon and Correa, though it would undoubtedly come as a surprise given that their combined cost may be in the $450-500 million region.

