MLB insider gives retrospective verdict on Aaron Judge's $360,000,000 and Shohei Ohtani's $700,000,000 deals

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani are two of the biggest if not the biggest, names in baseball right now.

Judge signed a franchise record $360,000,000 deal with the Yankees in 2023 after a record-breaking 62-home run season in 2022. Meanwhile, the Japanese two-way sensation agreed to a then MLB record $700,000,000 contract with the Dodgers in December 2023.

However, the New York Mets set the record books flying this offseason after signing Juan Soto for a blockbuster $765 million deal. MLB insider expressed his opinion on Judge and Ohtani's contract in light of Soto's MLB record contract.

In the latest episode of "The Michael Kay Show," host Michael Kay said (10:44 onwards):

"It's amazing though, Buster, in a period of about two years, The Aaron Judge contract looks like an absolute steal for the Yankees."

Olney chimed in:

"Well, think about the contract Shohei Ohtani signed of $700 million with most of it deferred as you know $680 million deferred, looks like a disaster."

While Ohtani's contract with the Dodgers is worth $700 million over 10 years, the Japanese star is not being paid $70 million per year for 10 years. The contract consists of massive deferrals, reducing Ohtani's annual salary to $2 million for 10 years. He will be paid the deferred amount, $680 million in total from 2034 to 2043.

In comparison, Juan Soto signed a straightforward $765 million deal for 15 years with no deferrals and a $75 million signing bonus. The contract has an opt-out clause after five years, but if the Mets increase his AAV from $51 million to $55 million for the last 10 years, they could waive the opt-out, raising the contract value to $805 million with a $53.66 million AAV.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani cap off 2024 with personal accolades

Both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have rewarded their respective team's faith in them by producing stellar numbers. While Judge had an injury-riddled 2023, the Yankees captain bounced back with a 58-home run season in 2024 to guide the Yankees to the first World Series since 2009. He also won his second American League MVP title.

Ohtani, despite playing as a DH due to his elbow surgery, became the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in MLB history during the 2024 season. The Japanese star also won the World Series with the Dodgers and was named the National League MVP, his third overall and first in the NL.

Now the pressure will be on Juan Soto to perform on a similar level. The Dominican slugger is coming off a career-best season with the Yankees in 2024 and is expected to be a crucial piece in the Mets' pursuit of a World Series ring.

