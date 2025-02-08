MLB insider gives verdict on Twins’ 2025 season with key questions on health and prospects

The Minnesota Twins are coming off a 2024 season where they fell a bit short. They finished the regular season with an 82-80 record which was only good for fourth place in the American League Central.

Outside of the Chicago White Sox, it was a tough division. Now, the club has the 2025 season in their sights and they are ready to make the most of it.

PECOTA projections have come out, and the model really favors Minnesota here. Minnesota has been projected to win 86.2 games, the most in the AL Central. The crew over at MLB Network discussed these projections and if the Twins are up for the challenge.

"I think we can all agree that any good version of the Twins includes some modicum of health from [Byron Buxton], [Carlos Correa], and [Royce Lewis]," said Keith Costas.

For Keith Costas, if Minnesota wants to find success, they have to keep Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Royce Lewis healthy. He would also like to see Edouard Julien get back to his 2023 numbers.

"If you want one guy to look forward to here, guys, Walker Jenkins is a guy that has been flying up the prospect boards. He's the No. 3 overall prospect in the game right now, behind Roki Sasaki and Roman Anthony" said Costas.

Twins could be locked in another tight division battle in 2025

Minnesota Twins - Carlos Correa (Photo via IMAGN)

With the 2025 season right around the corner, teams have made nearly all the moves they can before starting camp. While some teams still have some holes, we can get a good understanding of which teams may come out hot.

One team that fans will want to pay attention to is the Detroit Tigers. They are coming off a great 2024 season where they made the postseason and are looking to build upon that momentum.

They just recently re-signed Jack Flaherty to a two-year deal after a phenomenal season. He will slide back into the Detroit rotation alongside the 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

You also cannot forget about the Kansas City Royals or Cleveland Guardians as they were both quality teams last year as well. The only team you can write off in this division is the Chicago White Sox as they continue to rebuild.

The American League Central will be one fans will want to pay attention too. This could be one of the closest divisional races and the Twins will have to be at their all season long to have a chance.

