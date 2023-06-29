The Oakland Athletics' potential move to Las Vegas continues to create division and frustration among baseball players and fans.

A recent agreement to purchase a plot close to the Las Vegas strip was followed by an approved funding plan by the Nevada senate to fund the proposed stadium. Athletics fans are furious with the decision to move the team, and the $1.5 billion state of the art facility will be home to a team that will likely have to build a new fanbase.

In a recent article in The New Republic, Mark Hill made an interesting observation about the ballpark and the decision to choose Vegas for the MLB's next franchise:

"The A’s proposed new stadium will be the league’s smallest. Vegas will be the league’s smallest market."

The A's recently released renderings of the new stadium. A nine acre site off Tropicana Avenue will be home to the new franchise. The stadium will have an attendance of 30,000, a partially retractable roof and will display a backdrop of the Vegas skyline.

"The @Athletics have revealed their first renderings of the proposed new ballpark in Las Vegas"

In the article, Hill remained critical of the team's move to Nevada and insisted that the decision has been poorly handled by the league and commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Athletics proposed new MLB stadium in Las Vegas will have the smallest capacity in the league

Oakland Athletics fans display signs during a reverse boycott game against the Tampa Bay Rays at RingCentral Coliseum

One of the reasons cited by owner John Fisher for the move from Northern California was low attendance figures. If the move does go ahead, the Athletics will go from one of the largest stadiums in baseball to the smallest.

Front Office Sports @FOS NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.



The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.



The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip.The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof.The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB. https://t.co/gamo62hHxQ

"NEWS: The Oakland A's have reached a binding deal with Bally's to build a new, $1.5B ballpark at the site of the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip. The A's Vegas stadium will have 30,000 seats and a partially-retractable roof. The deal is subject to relocation approval by MLB." - Front Office Sports

Dodger Stadium of the Los Angeles Dodgers holds the honor of the largest stadium and has a 56,000 capactiy. The Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field has the smallest capacity with just over 34,000 seats.

The move is yet to be finalized but the latest reports seem to suggest that an MLB team is close to coming to Vegas.

A's fans may be huffing and puffing in Oakland, but it seems like just a matter of time before fans from all over the country will fly to Nevada to watch their favorite teams.

