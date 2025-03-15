MLB insider highlights potential reason for Yankees' inactivity despite Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil's absence

The New York Yankees' pitching staff has been dealt a major blow with the loss of ace Gerrit Cole, who will undergo Tommy John surgery. Cole's news followed Luis Gil's lat strain, with the pitcher reportedly out of action for at least three months.

This has left the Yankees' rotation shorthanded with speculation on how they will mitigate the losses taking place. The Yankees could bring in a pitcher either through free agency or through trade. The likes of Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson or Spencer Turnbull could reportedly be options to turn to.

However, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees’ reluctance to pursue external options isn't solely about talent evaluation—it’s also about finances.

"It seems to me, Alana, that they don't like what is out there. And what is out there is Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Spencer Turnbull," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory (8:20 onwards). "Brian Cashman, the other day, raised eyebrows around the industry and, especially in media circles, when he said, 'Hey, the luxury tax is a concern.' They're already over the Steve Cohen line.

"They're going to have to pay a 110% tax on any player they sign. So, Lance Lynn at $5 million is really Lance Lynn at $11 million.' That's one concern, but that shouldn't be too much of a concern when you've got insurance money coming back for Gerrit Cole."

Rosenthal also highlighted that to make a trade just weeks before Opening Day is generally difficult.

Ken Rosenthal names one pitcher who could join the rotation this summer for Yankees

In the absence of two premier pitchers in Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole, the Yankees will likely turn to their farm system. Host Alanna Rizzo compared the Yankees current situation to that of the Dodgers who also faced several pitching injuries ahead of the 2024 season. The Dodgers managed to overcome the situation by striking important deals ahead of the trade deadline.

Instead of trade, Rosenthal asks the Yankees to take a deep look internally and they'll find someone named Will Warren.

They have one guy, Alana, that they are very high on and who’s had a good camp—Will Warren. So, he is someone they can plug in," Rosenthal added.

For now, the Yankees seem content rolling with their internal options rather than paying the premium for a veteran starter. Whether that gamble pays off remains to be seen.

