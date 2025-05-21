MLB insider hints Braves could make bold moves at trade deadline

The Atlanta Braves were not as active as other teams in the offseason, which surprised many. MLB insider Grant McAuley believes that they are going to be more active at the trade deadline, especially if they are in the thick of the race.
McAuley spoke on the "Foul Territory" podcast, and gave his reasons why he believes big moves are coming for them. Atlanta will also get some top players back from the IL.
"I feel like they are setup to do something at the trade deadline, and there is almost more pressure to do so since they weren't able to accomplish their winter goals," McAuley said. "In no version of the script would I say, 'Well the Braves looked at their pitching staff and thought they didn't need anything.'
"I think they would have liked to have gotten a high leverage reliever, which was only exacerbated when Joe Jimenez could be out for the year."
The Braves have been trying to piece together the bullpen; however, they are also a team that has some holes in the starting rotation. McAuley discussed that while noting that Atlanta recently got a boost with the return of Spencer Strider.
"I think they would have liked to have added somebody to fortify their rotation, and really give them a standout group," McAuley said. "Getting Strider back and hopefully finding his form again, which is a big part of his return, is an impact arm. I think that they are poised to do something at the trade deadline."
Braves GM sheds light on decision to let Max Fried leave
The Atlanta Braves are just a few years removed from winning the World Series but they had to make tough decisions after that. This past offseason, Max Fried left the team for the New York Yankees, a move that Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos recently spoke about on the "New York Post Sports" show.
"Ultimate, we got to make tough decisions," Anthopoulos said on Tuesday (33:21). "You'd love to have all these guys but (the question is) what can you put around them? We love players (such as) Travis d'Arnaud and Max Fried. They were great mainstays for the Braves. There's only so much pie to go around.
"He got an unbelievable contract and New York got a great starter. We lost a great player but our other players are now going to get their opportunities. We're grateful with the success we had with Max (Fried) and for what he did here. But we're always trying to balance putting a team together and making the payroll fit."
Losing Fried was a big blow to Atlanta but one MLB insider believes that other big moves are coming.