As per reports, Shohei Ohtani is destined to be a Met if everything goes well for the New York franchise. The Japanese superstar will be heading into free agency at the end of the 2022 regular season and will be looking to weigh his options. But Jon Heyman of the NY Post feels Ohtani might not be drawn to New York.

Shohei Ohtani has been with the Los Angeles Angels since he came to the MLB. After very little team success, it seems like baseball's most unique player will be making the move. There is talk going around that the 2021 AL MVP will be drawing contracts from teams in excess of $500 million.

Ohtani is currently in arbitration as he signed a $30 million contract with the Angels, the biggest amount given to a player in arbitration in the league's history. To be fair, not many teams can afford to acquire the services of the two-way player as they do not have enough financial backing. But for those who do, like the New York Mets, the challenge remains in getting 'the Sho' to the metropolis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The big question is whether Ohtani would consider New York. Five years ago, five of his seven finalists were West Coast teams (exceptions: Cubs, Rangers) and sources say he told the Yankees he couldn’t envision himself in New York." Jon Heyman wrote for the NY Post.

Shohei Ohtani has maintained it for a long time that he came to the Americas just to play baseball. Given his caliber and determination, he could play for any team and even re-sign with the Halos. But what he will look for is the comfort of going out and playing baseball with minimal risks. Is New York the place for him? Time will tell.

Los Angeles Dodgers a close second to acquire Shohei Ohtani

Another team that has enough payroll to sign the 28-year-old Japanese are the Los Angeles Dodgers. LA's dominant franchises over the last few seasons have tasted more success than most other teams in the league. They have made it to 3 World Series since 2017 and will look to continue that dominance.

The Dodgers have a $224 million payroll and are already making plans to cut it further if they have to attain Ohtani's prowess worth more than $45 million a year. Regardless of what uniform we see him in next year, Shohei Ohtani's free agency is destined to be an exciting affair.

Poll : 0 votes