The news that Jacob deGrom will be playing his baseball in Texas next season has not gone over well with everyone. Many analysts are turning on him after the starting pitcher decided to move on from the New York Mets. The two-time Cy Young Award winner opted for a change of scenery. He has signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers.

The fact that the Rangers were able to sign Jacob deGrom is a major coup for the club from Arlington. The team finished fourth in the American League West last season with a dreadful 68-94 record. The Mets, meanwhile, finished with over 100 wins. MLB insider Sal Licata was the latest to add his views on deGrom's move.

"He doesn't care about winning, he doesn't care about having his number up there," said Licata

SNY @SNYtv



- "That's the only thing that makes it easier for the Mets fan. He wanted to leave. He chose the Texas Rangers who won 68 ballgames a year ago. He doesn't care about winning, he doesn't care about having his number up there" @sal_licata on Jacob deGrom leaving the Mets "That's the only thing that makes it easier for the Mets fan. He wanted to leave. He chose the Texas Rangers who won 68 ballgames a year ago. He doesn't care about winning, he doesn't care about having his number up there"- @sal_licata on Jacob deGrom leaving the Mets https://t.co/LK3kgWipmq

"'That's the only thing that makes it easier for the Mets fan. He wanted to leave. He chose the Texas Rangers who won 68 ballgames a year ago. He doesn't care about winning, he doesn't care about having his number up there'- @sal_licata on Jacob deGrom leaving the Mets" - SNY

The team is yet to win a World Series in the franchise's 50-year history (since moving to Texas). Over the previous three seasons, the club have finished second-last or last in the AL East. They have failed to finish above .500 over the last six seasons. The Rangers have not qualified for the playoffs since 2016 and have not reached a World Series since 2011.

For many, this deal seems like a move based on finances, and not on baseball.

The Mets reportedly put together a competitive offer in the range of around $40 million yearly. The offer was for a shorter timeframe and the Rangers' five-year deal may have been enough to convince deGrom to choose Texas.

Jacob deGrom signed a 5-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers

Jacob deGrom walks to the dugout from the bullpen against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field

Many believe the Mets may have dodged a bullet with this deal. Jacob deGrom is set to turn 35 next season and has a history of injuries. Instead of gambling on re-signing the four-time All-Star, they will look for alternatives in the offseason.

Texas Rangers @Rangers OFFICIAL: We've signed RHP Jacob deGrom to a 5-year contract. OFFICIAL: We've signed RHP Jacob deGrom to a 5-year contract. https://t.co/GXHFaOa6m9

"OFFICIAL: We've signed RHP Jacob deGrom to a 5-year contract." - Texas Rangers

The Rangers management has invested heavily in the free agent market. DeGrom, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jon Gray have all been brought in on big contracts over the previous two seasons. They hope to build a team capable of competing with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.

After an uninspiring six-year stretch on the field, the Rangers are looking to jumpstart this franchise. DeGrom will be vital if the Rangers have any chance of turning the tide in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes