MLB insider Jeff Passan drops bold prediction on surprise 2025 AL pennant winner

MLB insider Jeff Passan has a bold prediction for the AL's pennant winner in 2025. Not only will it not be a repeat of 2024, but in his eyes, it won't even be a team that made the playoffs last year.

The Texas Rangers won the 2023 World Series but hit a wall in 2024 and fell short of the playoffs. They also fell short of being .500 on the season, but Passan is confident about the team heading into 2025.

"I have the Rangers winning the AL pennant. Now, I understand they won the World Series a couple of years ago, so this isn't exactly going out on a limb. There was just so much regression last year from guys, and I think the regression's going to be positive for them this season," Passan said.

He believes Jacob deGrom's return to health and form will be crucial in getting this team back to the playoffs and possibly back to the World Series after their 2023 win.

Passan also said that having Corey Seager, an entire season of Josh Jung, a step forward from Wyatt Langford and more gives them a high ceiling they can reach faster than last year.

MLB insider believes Jacob deGrom is headed for a resurgence

Jacob deGrom is healthy for the Texas Rangers. (Credits: Getty)

If the Rangers are to make good on Jeff Passan's prediction and usurp the New York Yankees's pennant, they will need a good, healthy season of Jacob deGrom.

Passan said he knows 200 innings is out of the question for the oft-injured pitcher, but he firmly believes the quality stuff is still in the former New York Mets star's repertoire.

"The mindset now is a little bit different. He recognizes that pushing your body to the absolute extreme to try to get everything you can out of your arm is not necessarily a path to good health," Passan said.

"I think Jacob deGrom understands, getting outs is the name of the game. That's the most important thing. And if he can do it efficiently while still having that same mentality that he had in the past, finding the best of both worlds is going to make him a better pitcher," he added.

Jacob deGrom returned late last year and stayed healthy through Spring Training. He is on track to be ready when the season begins this weekend.

