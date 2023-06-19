New York Post columnist and MLB insider Joel Sherman has seen a lot of New York Yankees baseball over the years. He has dissected what is wrong with the 2023 iteration of the team, telling A.J. Pierzynski on the Foul Territory podcast:

"They're too old, they're too young, and they're too Judge."

The New York Yankees are stuck smack-dab in the middle of the ultra-challenging American League East. The team enters this week with a 39-33 record after being swept in a three-game series against its oldest and most-storied rival, the Boston Red Sox.

While a 39-33 record would have the New York Yankees atop the AL Central with a three-game lead, in the AL East, the squad is 10.5 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays, who boast MLB's best record of 51-24.

The New York Yankees enter the week just one-half game better than the fourth-placed Toronto Blue Jays and two games above the Red Sox at the bottom of the division.

The team has struggled mightily as defending AL MVP Aaron Judge remains on the injured list with a hurt right big toe. Judge, the team's captain and offensive linchpin, suffered the injury while colliding with the outfield fence at Dodger Stadium.

Judge has received a platelet-rich plasma injection into the toe in an effort to relieve his suffering and get him back on the field. However, there is still no timeline for when he may return to action.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch last week that Judge may be back by the All-Star Break in mid-July, saying:

"I think there's a shot for that. That said, I don't know. I mean, I think he could be back in a week. He could be back in four. I don't know."

New York Yankees miss Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees on deck against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium

Judge has been on the injured list twice this season. He also went on the IL in May due to a sore hip. Judge has played in just 49 of the Yankees' 69 games so far this season.

When he's in the lineup, it changes everything for the team. He is hitting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs, averaging a homer once in every 11.2 plate appearances.

The Yankees are 30-19 when Judge is in the lineup, 9-14 when he isn't.

