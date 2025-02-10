MLB insider jokes about Dodgers president Andrew Friedman’s role in Lakers landing Luka Doncic amid strong offseason

It has been another memorable offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers and club president Andrew Friedman. The reigning World Series champions were seemingly able to acquire every player they set their mind to, landing the likes of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Kirby Yates, Hyeseong Kim, and Tanner Scott as they look to defend their title.

Friedman's successful offseason has earned praise from analysts and insiders across the league, including Doug McKain of Dodgers Dugout. In the latest epsiode of the show, McKain dove into the Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason and how it was another tremendous winter for Friedman and the rest of the front office.

Thanks to the number of crucial and potentially impactful moves that Los Angeles was able to pull off this offseason, the club is being viewed as the favorite to yet again win the World Series. According to the popular gambling website FanDuel, Los Angeles are the current betting favorite with +250 odds to win another title.

"To be as aggressive this offseason as they were speaks volumes about this organization's commitment to winning. It's all gas, no brakes for Andrew Friedman and this Dodgers front office," McKain said of Los Angeles' moves this winter.

McKain pointed out that the team could have easily made a few smaller moves to round out the roster around the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts, however, they went the opposite direction. The team's ability to land some of the biggest names in free agency left McKain joking that Friedman probably had something to do with the Los Angeles Lakers getting Luka Doncic.

"I'm pretty sure Andrew Friedman played a role in the Lakers landing Luka Doncic at this point with the offseason that he's put together," McKain continued during the episode.

While it's incredibly unlikely that Andrew Friedman had anything to do with the Los Angeles Lakers being able to acquire Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, he has been so good at landing talent that it wouldn't be surprising at this point.

Extending Dave Roberts might be the next move for Andrew Friedman and the Los Angeles Dodgers

Now that Los Angeles' roster appears to be near completion heading into the new season, the team could shift it's attention to the contract of manager Dave Roberts, who's contract is expiring at the end of the season. The 52-year-old has enjoyed a successful tenure with the club, winning a pair of World Series titles and a National League Manager of the Year Award in the process.

It seems that the only question about Dave Roberts' possible extension with the club is whether or not it will be the richest in MLB history. Currently Craig Counsell holds the record for the most lucrative manager contract in MLB history after signing a five-year, $40 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

