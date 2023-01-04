Not much has changed regarding Carlos Correa's situation with the New York Mets. Correa originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, but they backed out after some implications with his physical exam. The team had some worries involving his right ankle that he had surgery on when he was in the Minor Leagues.

After San Francisco backed out, the New York Mets offered him a 12-year, $315 million deal, pending a physical. But the Mets also have questions revolving around the shortstop's ankle. They'd like to alter their contract, but Correa's side aren't interested in taking less money.

"We expect it to be a dramatically different deal" said Ken Rosenthal in regards to Carlos Correa's contract with the New York Mets.

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal believes that Correa won't be getting the original 12-year, $315 million deal they agreed upon. They'll alter the contract, but to what extent?

It's going to be difficult for the Mets to navigate. They don't want to disrespect Correa with a low offer, but they can't offer him something they're uncomfortable with after seeing his physical.

Carlos Correa has been adamant on social media that he wants to play for the New York Mets. The two desperately want to get a deal done that benefits both sides.

The New York Mets and Carlos Correa have to figure something out

This is a tough situation for both sides. Correa doesn't want to reduce the value of a deal he has already agreed to. The Mets, on the other hand, don't want to rush this decision. Correa is a top shortstop, and this isn't just a one-year contract. They have to be careful with how they approach this.

In regards to Correa's health, he has appeared in 89% of his team's games over the past three seasons. He hasn't dealt with the IL as much as a lot of other MLB players in the league. Correa has been relatively healthy throughout his career.

He's coming off an impressive 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins, hitting .291/.366/467 with 22 home runs. Correa would be a perfect fit for a team that can see their World Series title window is open.

We'll continue to monitor the situation as it develops. It will be interesting to see if the two sides can reach an agreement on a new contract.

