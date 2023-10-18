Bryce Harper is proving to be an absolute phenom in the playoffs. He's a terrific regular-season player, as evidenced by his two MVP awards. When the lights are brightest, other players sometimes struggle. That is far from the case for Harper.

He currently has the third-highest postseason OPS of all time. He has been an absolute force to reckon with when the calendar flips to October. He has 43 postseason games, so it's not a tiny sample size. Ken Rosenthal is wildly impressed by this.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rosenthal said:

"The guy who has become our generation's Mr. October. I'm talking about Bryce Harper. While on the bus last night from Houston to Dallas, I kind of looked at some comparisons... his statistics are relatively comparable [to Babe Ruth and Reggie Jackson]... He's in the same conversation as Babe Ruth and Reggie Jackson."

He went on to praise Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and others. But it's Harper who drives the bus in Philadelphia. He drove them to the World Series last year and now he's looking to drive them to a championship.

Bryce Harper is an incredible postseason performer

Bryce Harper is becoming one of the premier players in all of baseball. He's more than a decade into his career, and he has lived up to the hype. He proves it every year in the playoffs.

Bryce Harper is electric

When his team makes it, they always have a chance. For a good example, look no further than last year. The Phillies snuck in as a third wild card. They ran all the way to the World Series and took two games from the Houston Astros.

Harper was the driving force behind an improbable run. They are the first wild card this year, but he is once again driving them to the brink of the World Series. His play has helped push them to being the favorites for the entire thing.

They're +110 to win it all, just ahead of the Texas Rangers at +120. Harper's incredible performance in October is a big reason why.