MLB insider makes bold prediction on Dodgers’ next two moves for 2025 season

It has been yet another successful offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers as the reigning World Series champs have managed to bolster their already strong roster ahead of the new season.

The club made waves yet again this winter by adding the likes of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates, while also being able to re-sign Teoscar Hernandez and Kike Hernandez. As a result of their current squad and their additions, FanGraphs projects that the Los Angeles Dodgers have the best offs of winning the World Series in 2025, giving the club a 23% chance to win it all.

All that being said, MLB insider Doug McKain believes that the team still has two moves that they need to make ahead of the new campaign. On the latest episode Dodgers Dugout, McKain gave his opinion on the two moves that the club needs to make next, including re-signing Clayton Kershaw and extending manager Dave Roberts.

"There are a couple of moves that they still need to make and this is, give Dave Roberts a new contract, bring back Clayton Kershaw at some point... he's going to be back, there's no doubt about it," McKain said of the next two moves that Los Angeles should make.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts' current contract runs through the remainder of the 2025 season, however, it would make sense for the club to keep him around. Not only has Roberts be able to help lead Los Angeles to two World Series titles, but since joining the club in 2016, he has managed to an 851-506 record, while also being named the National League Manager of the Year back in 2016.

"The time is now, Dave Roberts needs to be extended... The Dave Roberts value is off the charts for this team. The role he has in terms of maintaining that clubhouse culture, putting guys in spots where they can have success, the ebs and flows of a regular season, dealing with the media.. The Dodgers better make Dave Roberts the highest paid manager in the sport," McKain said.

McKain believes that Clayton Kershaw's value to the Dodgers extends beyond his performance on the field

The future of Clayton Kershaw remains uncertain, however, a return to Los Angeles could be the most likely outcome for both parties. Even though the future Hall of Fame pitcher has struggled with his health in recent seasons, when he is able to pitch, he can still contribute. That being said, Doug McKain believes Kershaw's value extends beyond the mound.

"Andrew Friedman looks at this organization as, yes, a bunch of players that have spanned through different eras but their respect level is still there. Not just what he can do from an on-field performance standpoint but in the clubhouse... He's still an integral part of what this organization is all about," McKain continued.

Last season, injuries limited Clayton Kershaw to only 30.0 innings of work, which saw him post a 2-2 record with a 4.50 ERA, however, he earned an All-Star selection the year prior. If he can remain healthy, Kershaw could absolutely still contribute to this Dodgers squad.

