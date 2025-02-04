MLB insider makes bold predictions for Yankees 2025 season without Juan Soto

The New York Yankees are entering a life without superstar Juan Soto. Even though the talented outfielder was only with the club for one season, he helped them reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. That being said, the team has done an admirable job moving forward this offseason, adding a number of significant pieces ahead of the new year.

After Juan Soto decided to sign a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, the New York Yankees have made a number of significant moves to improve their roster. Through both trades and free agency, the Yanks added the likes of Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Devin Williams, Max Fried, and Fernando Cruz.

These moves will have a noticeable impact on New York heading into 2025, which is something that was discussed on the latest episode of MLB Hot Stove. Hosts Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian were joined by Keith Costas and discussed how the team's additions could be a significant upgrade compared to last season, even without Juan Soto manning the outfield.

"You think about what the downside of the offense was. This was the worst base-running in the Major League last year by the metrics... Thinking about some of the guys that are going to be in there every day in their place, it's going to be a much more athletic look," Keith Costas pointed out.

The Yankees had several players depart in free agency, including Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo, and Anthony Rizzo and the players who will be replacing them are more dynamic on the field. Jasson Dominguez and a full-season of Jazz Chisholm Jr. will make an impact on the basepaths for the club. The improvements across the roster have analyst Harold Reynolds optimistic heading into 2025.

"This club is better. This club is way better than the one they put together last year. I love this team. I think they've got a chance to really dominate," Harold Reynolds said of the New York squad heading into the new season.

"They're good man, the Yankees are going to win 100 games... We're all in," Matt Vasgersian added.

The New York Yankees are reportedly bringing back veteran Tim Hill

As if the additions of Devin Williams and Fernando Cruz were not enough to help the club's bullpen, the team has reportedly agreed to a new deal with veteran reliever Tim Hill. The 34-year-old pitcher was a tremendous bullpen piece for the Bronx Bombers last season and will yet again be donning the pinstripes in 2025.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the team and Hill reached an agreement on a one-year, $2.85 million deal, which also includes an option for the 2026 season. It is another significant boost the New York Yankees' quest to return to the World Series this upcoming season.

