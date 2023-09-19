The New York Mets might have a significant impact on the Shohei Ohtani race. Their chances of signing the Japanese phenom are hampered by the fact that they are not in contention and are not on the West Coast.

But now MLB Insider Jon Heyman of the NY Post has made a bold statement on $600,000,000 valued Ohtani's potential move to the Mets.

He said:

"We learned at the deadline there are limits even to Steve Cohen’s payroll. And even we don’t want to see a multibillionaire lose $300 million a year. Two hundred million, that he can apparently live with. And thank goodness for that."

Since Ohtani is set to become baseball's highest-paid player and the Mets have an owner who can spend whatever it takes, signing the two-way superstar, predicted to be valued at a staggering $600,000,000, makes sense for all parties.

Some believe owner Steve Cohen will make the biggest offer to Shohei Ohtani

Another MLB Insider also thinks that the Mets will be the team for Ohtani:

"If the Japanese superstar is willing, every baseball person I spoke to fully expects that owner Steve Cohen would make the biggest offer, even if Ohtani won’t pitch in 2024 and even though the Mets have indicated they may not be all-in next season after their sell-off at the trade deadline."

In all likelihood, the Mets will be significant players in free agency.

Ohtani previously played for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Pacific League of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). He has widely been praised for his prowess as a pitcher and hitter, and he has been compared to two-way greats like Babe Ruth and Bullet Rogan.

Internationally, Ohtani played for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. After Team Japan beat Team USA, he was named the tournament's MVP.

With two outs in the top of the ninth innings, Ohtani struck out Angels teammate and Team USA captain Mike Trout on a full count to secure a 3-2 victory and make the championship game one of the most watched baseball games in history.