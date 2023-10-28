Corbin Carroll and Evan Carter have been key to their team's success this season. While Carroll has been with the club all season long, Carter debuted in the final months of the regular season.

Neither player has backed down in the postseason, where the lights are the brightest. Carroll is hitting .295 with two home runs, six RBIs, and four stolen bases. Carter is hitting .308 with one home run and five RBIs.

Their performances have caught the eyes of nearly all fans. One MLB insider, Evan Grant, who writes for the Rangers, enjoys the intense rookie battle brewing in the World Series.

"Corbin Carroll & Evan Carter are putting on a show" said Grant.

Both rookies got a hit in the early innings of Game 1 on Friday. Corbin Carroll triples in the third, scoring Alek Thomas and Evan Longoria. Evan Carter doubled in the first, scoring Corey Seager.

Neither starting pitcher has been able to keep the runs from scoring in this exciting World Series opener. If this keeps up, fans will be in store for one entertaining series that could go either way.

Corbin Carroll and Evan Carter show just how ready rookies are nowadays

In recent years, it took some time for rookies to make an instant impact. Nowadays, it seems that most are more than ready to make the jump from the minors to the big leagues with ease.

Evan Carter and Corbin Carroll are not the only rookies who have made fans' jaws drop, but they are getting all the attention playing on the grand stage.

This season, fans have been treated to a ton of exciting rookies. Baltimore Orioles slugger Gunnar Henderson had a spectacular season and is the front-runner to win American League Rookie of the Year. Carroll seems to have the National League Rookie of the Year title in the bag.

Nobody can forget the excitement around the league when Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz emerged. He took a team that was struggling to one of the most exciting teams to watch this year.

Rookies emerging when their names are called is great for the sport. While there are some stars looking towards retirement, the game is in good hands with these young players.

It will be interesting to see which rookies come out and make a name for themselves next season.