MLB insider names Derek Jeter’s true successor in transcending the sport

Derek Jeter remains one of the most famous baseball players in the world despite retiring back in 2014. The first-ballot Hall of Famer was not only one of the most successful players in New York Yankees history but one of the most beloved, even after all of these years, he still commands respect whenever he appears at Yankee Stadium.

Part of the reason for Derek Jeter's status among not only New York Yankees fans but Major League Baseball is the fact that he transcended the sports itself. From his on-field success to the way he carried himself with the media, Jeter cement himself as a true icon of the game.

In an interview with Baseball Isn't Boring, MLB insider Buster Olney spoke about the impact Jeter had one baseball and how there might only be one current player who has that effect. Olney talked about Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his status as the most recognizable face in all of baseball, following in a similar vein as Derek Jeter.

""Shohei is the most followed player, the most reknowed baseball player in the world. It's not close, There's some players that transcend baseball and they break out of the realm and when I covered the Yankees, Derek Jeter absolutely did that. He went beyond the baseball realm but there are not alot that do. You saw the ratings for the games in Japan, they were crazy," Olney said of the three-time MVP.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs opened the 2025 season in Tokyo, Japan and unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani was the star of the show. The three-time MVP gave the fans what they wanted, hitting a home run in the second game of the series, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

"I'm assuming that the Dodgers will just tell Major League Baseball, "Hey by the way we're opening in Japan next year." It's built around Shohei and you know Shohei was going to hit a home run in those first two games, it was a done deal, and the crowd's reaction to him [8:45" Olney continued.

Derek Jeter was recommended to receive an honorary degree from University of Michigan

Even though he is no longer playing professional baseball, the accolades have not stopped for Derek Jeter. The Hall of Famer was one of four different people to be recommended for an honorary degree from the University of Michigan. The shortstop is slated to earn an honorary doctorate of laws.

Not only will Jeter earn an honorary degree from the university but he will also be a keynote speaker at the University of Michigan's commencement ceremony in May. Although Jeter never attended the universirty, is a big year for the star who grew up down the road in Kalamazoo.

