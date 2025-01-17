MLB insider offers perspective on D.J. LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera as Yankees’ third basemen

The New York Yankees are on a recruiting rush for their 2025 roster after missing out on Juan Soto to the New York Mets. Tthe infielder pair, D.J. LeMahieu, and Oswaldo Cabrera disappointed in the 2024 season. Cabrera had delivered a remarkable career-best season in 2022 but went through a dud in the next season.

Meanwhile, D.J. LeMahieu has suffered a slew of injuries since 2021. In 2024, he had to delay his season debut until May 28, as he took a foul ball right toe during spring training. He averaged only .231 and went for 4-for-13 in the first four games.

MLB Insider Buster Olney, asked about his thoughts on D.J. LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera, said that the Yankees will have to look for different prospects for the upcoming season, especially at third base for LeMahieu.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think when opening day happens they'll have somebody else. Do I think that they're sitting here today saying if that's where we land then we'll be okay with that? I think that's the case because they've done a lot of other really great stuff this offseason," Olney said.

"I think they put themselves in a better position but I do think as time goes on and we get into spring training and you know teams maybe have some club have to shed money, some club have to move a contract, maybe Nolan Arnauto changes I don't know. I do think that something else will develop between now and opening day and they're gonna find a better alternative."

The New York Yankees are looking to make a trade for Ke'Bryan Hayes to fill the void of D.J. LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera

The New York Yankees are desperate to fill their infield void before spring training in February. They're in great need of a good second baseman or third baseman. Reportedly, they're also planning to move the recently recruited Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base, replacing Gleyber Torres.

The Yankees have seemingly given up on D.J. LeMahieu after four years and are doing the same for Oswaldo Cabrera as well.

For third base, in Wednesday's episode of Michael Kay Show, Kay pointed out that the Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes might be the perfect fit with the Bronx Bombers.

Expand Tweet

"Ke'Bryan Hayes is a defensive magician at third base," Kay said. "His hitting is not what it should be, but... he is signed for a long time at about $7-8 million a year. That's a bargain for a player that produces the defensive runs saved that he does at third base."

In 96 games, Hayes slashed four home runs, averaging .233/.283/.290 and a 58 wRC+, before sustaining a back injury in August. So, the Yankees might pursue a trade for Ke'Bryan Hayes and look to bolster their postseason hopes in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback