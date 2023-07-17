Despite winning 99 games last season, the New York Yankees' postseason hopes are dwindling in 2023. Although the team lays claim to some of the best talent around, results just are not being realized.

While the team's 19-10 record in the month of May led many fans to believe that 2023 would be another strong showing, things have taken an ugly turn since then. It all started when outfielder Aaron Judge hit the IL on June 4 with a broken toe.

Since June 15, the team's .228 batting average has been the second-worst in the AL over that period of time. Additionally, several players such as Josh Donaldson, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo have all witnessed career-worst slumps.

With a record of 50-44, the team now stands nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, and occupies the last place in the AL East. In the Wild Card race, the Bronx Bombers find themselves two games out of the third and final Wild Card spot.

"Welcome to Last Place Yankees." - Barstool Sports

The unlikely possibility of a Yankees' playoff appearance has led many to consider the team's options come deadline day. At least one MLB analyst, Jared Carrabis, had a rather unique take on some moves that the team should look at.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis If I’m the Yankees, I’m seeing what I can get for Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole at the deadline. Blow it up.

"If I’m the Yankees, I’m seeing what I can get for Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole at the deadline. Blow it up." - Jarred Carrabis

In a Twitter post, the well-known Boston Red Sox fan and baseball provocateur suggested that the team could consider trading players like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole - two of the best players in the world.

The MLB Trade Deadline is set for August 1, and will be the last chance for World Series contenders to pick up any supplementary talent to aid them in their postseason run.

While the value that New York could receive in return would be considerable, the sheer logistics of making such a move is enough to invite some serious questions. Aaron Judge signed a 9-year deal worth $360 million last December, while Gerrit Cole has four seasons left on his 8-year, $324 million contract.

Carrabis' Yankees' take cannot be serious

While the idea is certainly an interesting and heterodox one, the notion of trading players like Judge and Cole runs anathema to the very superstar identity that the Yankees have built.

As massive as a deal involving any New York superstars would be, do not expect Carrabis' suggestions to be taken into stock come deadline day.

