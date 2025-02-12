MLB insider pinpoints Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor's shared trait that will benefit the New York Mets

The New York Mets have got themselves quite a formidable hitting trio in Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. All three are excellent in their own right, with Lindor and Soto being reigning MVP finalists while Alonso is known for belting 30+ home runs in a season.

However, there's a common trait between the three. On Tuesday, during the New York Post Shows podcast, MLB insider Joel Sherman noted durability as the constant among the three.

"One thing I'll give you — you mentioned two of the most important assets for Soto: his greatness and his age," Sherman said (7:38 onwards). "I'll say something—him, Lindor, and Alonso have as much as anyone in the sport: they are durable. Those three guys show up and play every day."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sherman pointed out a good common factor, as all three are coming off healthy seasons, with Lindor appearing in 152 games, Alonso playing all 162 regular-season games and Soto playing 157 games for the New York Yankees last season.

Even the year before (in 2023), all three played over 150 games each for their respective teams. That just goes to show that they don't get injured often, a point Sherman highlighted.

How do the Mets stack up with Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto?

In 2024, the Mets had Francisco Lindor lead off for them, and the results were there for everyone to see. Thus, it's only fair to assume that Lindor will continue to assume the role of the leadoff hitter despite the acquisition of Juan Soto this offseason.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also confirmed that they have really "good options" but are going to stick with Lindor as their leadoff hitter. However, Mendoza didn't reveal who will hit behind him.

Expand Tweet

Juan Soto is most likely to hit behind Lindor, given that's the spot he has played most of his career at, including with the Yankees last year.

Following him possibly would be Pete Alonso, who signed a two-year, $54 million deal. It will be an elevation in the order for the first baseman who played in the cleanup spot last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback