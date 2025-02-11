MLB insider points out Alex Bregman's unique difference from other Scott Boras clients

Two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman remains unsigned in the free agent market, with his representative Scott Boras unable to land a suitable deal for the third baseman as yet. While several clients of Boras have landed highly lucrative contracts over the past few months, Bregman is among those that have not generated much interest for teams to offer him a long-term deal.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand considers the free agency situation of Alex Bregman to be different from the other clients of Scott Boras, such as Pete Alonso, due to the rigid demands of the player. Feinsand said that while Alonso was willing to accept a short-term contract with a high annual salary, Bregman is adamant about a long-term deal, and teams are unwilling to offer him one at this point.

Mark Feinsand is a senior reporter for MLB.com. He offered his thoughts while speaking with MLB Network host Adnan Virk on Monday. [0 - 1:49]

"The difference between Alex Bregman and some of these other Scott Boras clients, the other free agents that we've seen, the Pete Alonsos of this world, who were willing to take a shorter-term deals with opt-outs," Feinsand said. "Bregman appears not to be willing to do that. He wants the long-term deal. You're looking at a six-year minimum deal for him and that just hasn't been out there to the extent that he's wanted."

"So, it's going to be a team that has the need and is willing, more importantly, to go that sixth year on $150 million-plus to $200 million that's going to wind up getting him," Feinsand added. "I don't know it's going to happen any time soon."

Last week, Scott Boras secured a two-year, $54 million contract for Pete Alonso to return to the New York Mets after failing to reach an agreement with the team for a long-term deal.

Mark Feinsand rules out Astros return for Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman rejected a contract extension from the Astros last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Alex Bregman had rejected a six-year, $156 million contract extension with the team last year before becoming a free agent. The Astros claim their offer still stands, but they have already signed first baseman Christian Walker in the free agent market, besides acquiring third baseman Isaac Paredes from the trade move that sent outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

Therefore, Mark Feinsand doesn't think the third baseman is going to return back to the Astros.

"I know there is still a very small chance that he could wind up back in Houston, but they've simply moved on when they acquired Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker," he said.

"They'll really have to juggle some pieces around to fit Alex Bregman in that lineup at this point. I don't think the six-year offer that they handed out to him in the winter is something they're still looking to do."

Bergman is a two-time All-Star and has won two World Series rings with the Astros in 2017 and 2022.

