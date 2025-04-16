MLB insider puts the Orioles and Blue Jays managers on the hot seat

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays know they have to be at their best in the American League East. This is arguably one of the toughest divisions across the MLB, where they always have a World Series contender.
Toronto has gotten off to a solid start, but Baltimore is digging itself into a hole. Going into Wednesday, Toronto holds a record of 10-8 while Baltimore sits with a 6-10 record.
MLB insider Jim Bowden points to these two managers as ones who are currently on the hot seat. If they do not show their fan base or the front office some life in the middle of summer, they could be on their way out.
"I think the hot seat, or the ones that should move the needle a little bit, I think Brandon Hyde in Baltimore and Schneider in Toronto are the two guys that have to win," said Bowden.
Both clubs have been disappointing despite having a great roster. They know just how important the 2025 season is, and they have to put their best foot forward if they want to be a contender.
"I think they got to take their teams to the playoffs, or I don't think they'll have their jobs. If they're out of it in June or July, and all of a sudden they're dumping it, then I think either one of those guys will be the first manager fired in season" he added.
The pressure will really be on the Orioles and Blue Jays to perform. They need to start winning series if the players do not want to see a new manager take the lead in the middle of the season.
The Orioles and Blue Jays have plenty of time to get into the groove
The Blue Jays have started the season off decently. They have had times where their offense has struggled, leading to multiple games where they have lost by just one run.
However, they have just signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a franchise-record extension. With their fan-favorite staying put, maybe that's enough to flip the switch for Toronto this year.
The Orioles have struggled to find consistency within their offense. While Adley Rutschman hit two home runs on Opening Day, he has only hit one more homer since then.
Baltimore will have to figure something out, and fast. They cannot continue to go into a series with the approach they currently have at the plate. Either way, with the season just starting, both teams have time to show their dominance.