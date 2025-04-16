MLB insider puts the Orioles and Blue Jays managers on the hot seat

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays know they have to be at their best in the American League East. This is arguably one of the toughest divisions across the MLB, where they always have a World Series contender.

Ad

Toronto has gotten off to a solid start, but Baltimore is digging itself into a hole. Going into Wednesday, Toronto holds a record of 10-8 while Baltimore sits with a 6-10 record.

MLB insider Jim Bowden points to these two managers as ones who are currently on the hot seat. If they do not show their fan base or the front office some life in the middle of summer, they could be on their way out.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think the hot seat, or the ones that should move the needle a little bit, I think Brandon Hyde in Baltimore and Schneider in Toronto are the two guys that have to win," said Bowden.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both clubs have been disappointing despite having a great roster. They know just how important the 2025 season is, and they have to put their best foot forward if they want to be a contender.

"I think they got to take their teams to the playoffs, or I don't think they'll have their jobs. If they're out of it in June or July, and all of a sudden they're dumping it, then I think either one of those guys will be the first manager fired in season" he added.

Ad

The pressure will really be on the Orioles and Blue Jays to perform. They need to start winning series if the players do not want to see a new manager take the lead in the middle of the season.

The Orioles and Blue Jays have plenty of time to get into the groove

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays (Photo via IMAGN)

The Blue Jays have started the season off decently. They have had times where their offense has struggled, leading to multiple games where they have lost by just one run.

Ad

However, they have just signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a franchise-record extension. With their fan-favorite staying put, maybe that's enough to flip the switch for Toronto this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Orioles have struggled to find consistency within their offense. While Adley Rutschman hit two home runs on Opening Day, he has only hit one more homer since then.

Baltimore will have to figure something out, and fast. They cannot continue to go into a series with the approach they currently have at the plate. Either way, with the season just starting, both teams have time to show their dominance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More