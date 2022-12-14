A monting team payroll could force the Atlanta Braves to deal away starting pitcher Max Fried, MLB Insider Jim Callis reported on MLB Network.

"With the Braves' payroll climbing...don't be shocked if we see a Max Fried trade this offseason," Callis said Tuesday during an episode of Hot Stove on the flagship MLB channel.

The report comes one day after the Braves engaged in a massive three-team trade that landed them catcher Sean Murphy in exchange for backstops William Contreras and Manny Pina, as well as prospects.

One of the prospects Atlanta dealt away was Kyle Muller, considered to be the top pitching prospect in the Braves farm system. While Callis noted that "Muller wasn't able to crack the Braves' rotation," he may have had a chance considering Callis' other claim that Atlanta may not be able to afford Fried for much longer.

"The rumors that I'm hearing, I don't know if it's going to be imminent... I'm hearing some 'Max Fried rumors on the block,' if they're not able to sign him long term," Callis said.

Atlanta's team payroll clocked in at just under $182 million last season after the organization let star first baseman Freddie Freeman go to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

According to Spotrac, which monitors payrolls for major league teams, the Braves' payroll is expected to swell to just over $193 million for 2023. That's without signing free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, who is expected to leave Atlanta via free agency this winter.

Is Max Fried possibly expendable for the Braves?

Max Fried has been Atlanta's staff ace for the last handful of seasons, though his durability has long been a question mark. He's logged a career record of 54-25 with a 3.09 ERA since his Braves debut in 2017.

While he's topped 150 strikeouts in three separate MLB seasons, he's dealt with a variety of ailments and injuries that may have Atlanta questioning whether he is worth an extension in the range of $200 million.

While arbitration-eligible, will not be an unrestricted free agent until after the 2024 season. However, the clock is already ticking towards that time, and Atlanta is yet to lock up their staff ace with a contract extension.

With several pieces of their offense set in place for the foreseeable future, and several younger arms on the staff at less expense than what Fried would possibly cost, Atlanta may rely on their long-reputed ability to develop quality starting pitching and deal away their current ace? What do you think?

