Carlos Correa is finalizing a contract with the Minnesota Twins for six-years, worth 200 million dollars. This is a shocking turn of events, as Correa was deep in discussions with the New York Mets after issues arose in his physical. The deal with the Mets came about after Correa's agreement with the San Francisco Giants similarly fell through.

This makes it the third contract that Correa has agreed to this offseason. However, this one will likely be the one that lasts due to his familiarity with the team. It may not have been his first choice, but he will almost definitely be playing for the Twins for the foreseeable future.

Jeff Passan was the first to break the news that Correa would be heading back to the Minnesota Twins. via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical.

The deal is pending a physical examination, but Jeff Passan would go on to explain that it likely won't be an issue.

News, free and unlocked, at ESPN: Carlos Correa is headed back to the Twins. And with early indications that Minnesota is comfortable with his right leg, this time it looks like it's for real.News, free and unlocked, at ESPN: es.pn/3QxruMw Carlos Correa is headed back to the Twins. And with early indications that Minnesota is comfortable with his right leg, this time it looks like it's for real.News, free and unlocked, at ESPN: es.pn/3QxruMw

It has been a shocking offseason for the former Houston Astros star.

Carlos Correa re-signing with the Minnesota Twins cocludes one of the most interesting offseason stories ever

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

Assuming this is the end of the wild ride this saga has been, Correa is heading back to the team he played with in 2022. Instead of a change of scenery with the Giants or the Mets, he re-signs with a team whose contract he opted out of mere months ago.

Correa will have a lot to prove on the field in 2023 and beyond after his tumultuous offseason.

