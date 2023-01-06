Carlos Correa's negotiations with the New York Mets have reportedly hit a snag, and the star shortstop has been in contact with another team. This is the first indication that Correa might not eventually work out a deal with the Mets despite issues that arose during his physical examination.

The health issues similarly derailed his agreement with the San Francisco Giants. His current deal with the New York Mets appears to be in jeopardy as they hammer out the language of the contract. It is no surprise that other teams are interested in signing Carlos Correa considering his on-field production.

Jon Heyman broke the news that at least one other team had been in contact with Correa via Twitter.

This story has been one of the most fascinating of the offseason, so it is no surprise there is one more wrinkle added. Wherever the former Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins star ends up, it will have been a wild ride to get there.

If the New York Mets don't sign Carlos Correa, who will?

The identity of the mystery team will be the cause of a huge amount of speculation in the coming days. Any team with championship aspirations would love a player of Correa's caliber.

This new report involving a mystery team comes just hours after Andy Martino reported the negotiations were nearing a conclusion.

Andy Martino @martinonyc I am always very reluctant to publish estimates about timing, because negotiations are fluid, but fwiw I'm hearing that the resolution could come sooner than later. I am always very reluctant to publish estimates about timing, because negotiations are fluid, but fwiw I'm hearing that the resolution could come sooner than later.

"The resolution could come sooner than later" - Andy Martino

The Carlos Correa free agency saga will go down in history for all the twists and turns it has seen.

