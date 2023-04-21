As Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels continue to bob around the .500 mark, speculation is beginning to mount that the team could look to trade the superstar before prospectively losing him as a free agent this offseason.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported on the topic, shutting down speculation that he could be moved, saying:

"A trade seems out of the question"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2023/04/20/ang… Trout tells NY Post he believes they better make the playoffs to have “a shot” to keep Ohtani (plus sources suggest LAA is very unlikely to trade Shohei) Trout tells NY Post he believes they better make the playoffs to have “a shot” to keep Ohtani (plus sources suggest LAA is very unlikely to trade Shohei)nypost.com/2023/04/20/ang…

The New York Yankees and San Diego Padres were among the most pronounced teams to inquire about a deal for Ohtani prior to last season's trade deadline. The Angels will likely receive even more overtures this summer unless the team is able to mount a strong postseason push.

While it is a commonly accepted belief that the Japanese pitching/hitting phenomenon likely will not return to the Angels in 2024, Ohtani himself has remained mute on his plans.

Most prognosticators argue about which big-market club that Shohei Ohtani will play for after 2023, with most guessing that he will head across town to the Los Angeles Dodgers or join one of the New York City goliaths.

However, Angels superstar Mike Trout is not giving up hope that the team will be able to retain Ohtani this winter.

He told the Post:

"Ultimately, it's going to come down to if we make the playoffs. That could put a thought in his mind — that could give us a shot."

Shohei Ohtani about to become a $500 million man?

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels walks to first

It has been widely speculated that Shohei Ohtani could command a decade-long contract in the neighborhood of $500 million, which would make him the highest paid MLB player by a wide margin.

The 2018 American League Rookie of the Year and 2021 AL Most Valuable Player has done little to damage the idea that he will command the largest contract in baseball history this offseason.

Entering Friday's home game against the Kansas City Royals — a game Ohtani will start off the mound — his hitting statistics are right on pace to match his .273 average, 34 homers, 95 RBIs from last season.

Ohtani's pitching statistics, on the other hand, are on pace to be the best of his five-year MLB career. Heading into his start against the Royals, he has a 2-0 record, 0.86 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 27 strikeouts through four starts.

With the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Dodgers, Padres, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers all reported to be likely to pursue Shohei Ohtani this winter, the bidding is almost certain to be the fiercest that has been seen in the history of the sport.

Poll : 0 votes