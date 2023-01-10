The Los Angeles Angels have signed Brett Phillips to a one-year contract worth 1.2 million dollars. Phillips has played for multiple teams across his six-year MLB career, but is largely remembered for his time with the Tampa Bay Rays. He hit a walkoff home run in the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He is a capable outfielder but has struggled at the plate in recent years. His batting average of .144 and five home runs in 2022 does not inspire confidence for 2023. He is likely a depth signing that will see playing time if a starter is unable to perform. In this role, he could find a groove and be a contributor for the Los Angeles Angels.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to break the news of this signing.

The Los Angeles Angels have been surprisingly active this offseason as they look to build around Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

The Los Angeles Angels add another two-way player in Brett Phillips

Phillips has gained fame and recognition for his experience as a pitcher. He has come in to pitch multiple times in games that have already gotten out of hand. While his success may have been limited, his impact on the fanbase was legendary.

The MLB uploaded this clip of Phillips pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays to YouTube. Electric is an understatement.

Brett Phillips probably won't be doing much pitching for the Angels, considering they already have the best two-way player in the world.

