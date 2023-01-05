According to reports, the Miami Marlins asked about third baseman Eduardo Escobar of the New York Mets. The Mets might trade their current third baseman if the deal with Carlos Correa goes through, so we'll have to wait and see how that plays out.

However, with the Correa deal in doubt, the Marlins decided to switch to acquiring another infielder, Jean Segura. Whether the team will inquire again about Escobar's availability if and when Correa joins the Mets is unknown.

Escobar batted .240 with a .725 OPS, 20 home runs, and 69 RBIs in his first season in Queens. The 33-year-old has a club option for $9 million in 2024 and is due $9.5 million in 2023.

The Mets could attempt to sell Eduardo Escobar if Correa takes over third base duties, so signing a new contract with him is probably not the end goal for them.

New York Mets are surrounded by problems

If Carlos Correa's agreement is confirmed, Escobar, who agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract with the New York Mets last offseason, would appear to be disposable.

In 2022, he batted .240 with 20 home runs, which probably attracted trade interest. The Miami Herald reports that Escobar has already done so, as the Marlins are said to have asked about Escobar's availability.

"RUMORS: According to TheAthleticMLB, if/when the Carlos Correa deal becomes official, the Detroit Tigers could presumedly have interest in trading for Eduardo Escobar."

The New York Mets should have a lot more offensive ability from behind the plate now that James McCann has been removed from the roster, Omar Narvaez has been added, and Francisco Alvarez is getting more playing time.

The team's pinch-hitters from last year were terrible. They hacked. 98 at-bats, 145/.268/.217, and one home run later, employed a pinch hitter 98 times, getting hits 12 times and walks 14 times.

Escobar provided the Mets' bench with something else it's been lacking, a versatile player. He can grow accustomed to his position and have the upper hand when facing either-handed relievers.

His contract will force him into the lineup enough, and since the durability of the players ahead of him is unquestionable, this will probably be his quickest route to at-bats.

Escobar is one of the many strong players on the New York Mets, and it would be a pity to trade him for someone who won't help you win the World Series this year. You'll need him when someone gets hurt; it's only a matter of time. But let him pinch-hit for the time being.

