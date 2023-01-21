Twins acquiring Pablo Lopez plus two prospects (one top one) for Luis Arraez

The Minnesota Twins have reportedly traded second baseman Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez, according to a tweet from MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

In a long-rumored deal between the clubs, the Twins are acquiring Lopez and two Marlins prospects for Lopez. Both teams are trading from positions of strength for positions of need in the deal.

The Minnesota Twins had a big goodbye to the 2022 American League batting championship in the deal. Arraez prevented New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge from winning the Triple Crown last season by leading the league with a .316 average, five points better than Judge.

Arraez, who will turn 26 before the 2023 season begins, hit .314 for the Twins in four big-league seasons after his 2019 debut. He played both third and first base in addition to his usual spot at second base in previous seasons, but was penciled in as the team's starter at first base heading into 2023.

Minnesota found itself with a surplus of middle infielders after the sudden return of shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in January. He provides the Miami Marlins with an immediate offensive sparkplug at the top of the order, putting the ball in play and getting on base at a lifetime .374 clip.

Pablo Lopez #49 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets

Minnesota Twins, Florida Marlins deal from surpluses to fill respective needs

Lopez is the centerpiece of the Minnesota Twins' return from the Miami Marlins. The soon-to-be 27-year-old hurler was penciled in as Miami's No. 2 starter for the 2023 season, but will now provide a needed boost to Minnesota's in-flux starting rotation.

While he experienced some statistical regression in 2022, his first season with over 30 starts, Lopez is still seen as a strong, young starter. He came to the Miami Marlins as a result of a July 2017 trade with the Seattle Mariners and made his big-league debut the following season.

Lopez had his moments throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but still struggled to keep runs off the board as a young hurler. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he made significant progress in lowering his ERA to 3.61 and WHIP to 1.19 while striking out 9.3 batters per nine innings.

He made a large leap forward in 2021, striking out 115 batters with a career-best 3.07 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 20 starts. In 2022, his ERA and WHIP climbed to 3.75 and 1.17, respectively, but he did log 174 strikeouts over 32 starts.

Lopez gives the Minnesota Twins what the team hopes is a second young starting pitcher in the long term, joining Joe Ryan, who the Twins acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021.

In addition to Lopez, the Twins will receive outfielder Byron Chourio and infielder Jose Salas, both minor-league prospects, according to MLB Insider Craig Mish.

