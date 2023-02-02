New York Mets outfielder Khalil Lee is the subject of an MLB investigation into accusations of physical and verbal abuse of his former girlfriend. Lee, 24, is a member of the Mets' 40-man roster. He allegedly choked Keriwyn Hill during an argument in May 2022 when he was a member of the Mets' Triple-A team, the Syracuse Chiefs.

MLB analyst Andy Martino reported that Lee is under investigation by MLB over the allegations, and that the New York Mets are cooperating with the investigation.

“The Mets immediately notified MLB upon becoming aware of the allegations. We will fully comply with MLB’s policy and cannot comment until the completion of the league’s investigative process,” the New York Mets said in a statement.

Martino reported that what is not known is when the team became aware of the allegations.

According to the New York Post, Syracuse police issued an arrest warrant for Lee on Aug. 10, 2022, on the charge of criminal obstruction of breath. More recently, a lawsuit was also filed in federal court Wednesday which named Lee on the allegations of abuse towards Hill.

In the lawsuit, Hill claimed that Lee “assaulted her by pulling her hair and choking her during an argument,” which left multiple bruises and marks on her body, according to Syracuse.com. The lawsuit alleges that MLB counsel was notified of the charge at the time.

Khalil Lee may face disciplinary action from MLB even in the absence of a criminal conviction under the league's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. That policy, jointly agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA, affords commissioner Rob Manfred the authority to discipline Lee regardless of the outcome of the allegations and charges against the player.

Khalil Lee came to New York Mets in three-team trade

Khalil Lee was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the third round in 2016. He advanced as far as Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2019 before coming to the New York Mets in a three-team trade that sent outfielder Andrew Benitendi from the Boston Red Sox to the Royals.

Lee has mainly played in Triple-A since that trade, but has had brief big-league appearances with New York in 2021 and 2022. In 13 major league games, he is batting just .100 with one home run.

