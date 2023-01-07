After serving the longest suspension in MLB history, Trevor Bauer has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bauer will still be paid 22.5 million dollars by the Dodgers and he will be free to sign with any MLB team when his release becomes official. While it is technically possible for a team to still trade for him, it seems unlikely given his contract.

Bauer last pitched in 2021, where he recorded an ERA of 2.59 across his 17 starts. His time with the Dodgers now ends after serving the longest suspension in MLB history.

Jeff Passan was the first to report that the Dodgers would be moving on from Bauer via Twitter.

Bauer was signed to the Dodgers after his brilliant 2020 campaign with the Cincinnati Reds. Even with his off-field controversies, an MLB team will be tempted to sign Bauer at that price point.

Where will Trevor Bauer go now that he is done with the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Bauer can be a great starting pitcher in the MLB, but some teams will still hesitate to acquire him. It could lead to a fan backlash due to the nature of his suspension.

Bob Nightengale would confirm via Twitter that no team attempted to trade for Bauer prior to this announcement.

They have designated Trevor Bauer for assignment and will pay the remaining $22.5 million of his salary.

Trevor Bauer does not yet have a team for the 2023 season, and it remains unclear whether or not he will find one.

