According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Kansas City Royals and free agent right-hander Zack Greinke have come to terms on a one-year deal that will see him play in his 20th big-league season. According to this deal, he should receive at least $8 million.

The Royals signed 39-year-old Greinke to a one-year free agency deal prior to the 2017 campaign. He has not run with his original squad since 2010. Despite having the poorest strikeout percentage (4.8 per nine innings) in his major league career, he managed to record a 3.68 ERA (111 ERA+) and 2.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26 starts. Greinke made contributions that were assessed to be worth 2.6 Wins Above Replacement.

Greinke received a $13 million salary from the Kansas City Royals, with whom he previously spent his first seven seasons. Last year, he made a comeback and pitched for the struggling team, posting a 3-9 record, a 3.68 ERA, and 73 strikeouts in 137 innings.

Technically, the Kansas City Royals' addition of Greinke back to their starting lineup this summer will be the third such signing from free agency. Earlier this winter, Jordan Lyles and Ryan Yarbrough were added to the mix by new top executive JJ Picollo. Going into next season, Brady Singer, Brad Keller, and Daniel Lynch appear to be Greinke's potential teammates on either side of them.

After being selected in the unpredictable first round of the 2002 amateur draft by the Kansas City Royals, Zack Greinke, who will turn 40 in October, began his career. He came close to quitting the sport before making it to the major leagues two years later, starting a 20-year career that included stops with the Brewers, Angels, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, and Astros.

With 514 career starts and 3,247 innings pitched, the 2009 Cy Young champion leads all active pitchers. Greinke has 223 victories, 2882 strikeouts, six gold gloves, and two silver slugger medals, and is second only to Justin Verlander in wins.

The Kansas City Royals acquired just three pitching prospects in exchange for starting outfielder Michael A. Taylor, who went to the Twins, and injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who was traded to the Red Sox. They also agreed to a $3.75 million contract with reliever Aroldis Chapman for 2023 in the hopes that the seven-time All-Star will recover from a dismal campaign with the Yankees.

