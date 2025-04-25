MLB insider reveals 1 Juan Soto ability that is helping the Mets lineup ft. Pete Alonso & others

Juan Soto is one of the best players in Major League Baseball despite his struggles so far this season. After joining the New York Mets on a record 15-year, $765 million deal this offseason, Soto was expected to deliver right out of the gate in order to justify this contract. It is relatively early in the 2025 campaign, so no matter how slow he has started this year, there is plenty of time to turns thing around.

Through 25 games this season, Juan Soto has posted a disappointing .233 batting average with 3 home runs, 12 RBI, and a career-low .753 OPS. While these numbers leave something to be desired from an individual standpoint, the New York Mets have posted the best record in Major League Baseball, sitting with an 18-7 record heading into Friday's action.

Soto's numbers might not jump off the page, however, MLB insider Andy Martino believes that there are some underrated qualities of Soto that have benefitted the lineup around him. In the latest episode of Mets Day Off Live, Martino explained that he believes Juan Soto's ability to force prolonged at-bats, has not only help wear out opposing pitchers but also allowed his teammate more time to prepare.

"I think it helps the whole lineup in that he's grinding down pitchers... That's a way that he's helping the lineup for sure, even when he's not really Juan Soto in what he's ultimately going to be able to do and what he's done in the past, we haven't seen much of that yet but what we have seen is that his floor is pretty good [8:36]," Martino explained.

Even though Soto might not be putting up massive numbers, he is one of the biggest threats in baseball when he steps up to the plate. His abilities to foul off pitches and make opposing pitchers to throw more balls than they would prefer is something that Martino believes has a positive impact on some of his teammates such as Pete Alonso.

"One thing Alonso told me earlier in the season, with Soto seeing so many pitches, Alonso's in the on-deck circle and he feels that he gets the chance to settle in an see all of the pitches that the pitcher's offering. Not that that pitcher is going to pitch Alonso the same way... But he can see the 3, 4, 5 pitches the guy's throwing [9:29]," Martino continued.

Juan Soto has remained focused on other aspects of his game despite his struggles at the plate

At this point of the season, Juan Soto's well-documented struggles at the plate have been capturing all of the headlines. That being said, Soto is remaining positive and focused on the differents areas of baseball that he has been able to impact the game.

"I'm trying my best to come through with the bat, but whenever that doesn't come through, I have to do something else... We play defense, we run the bases. Today, I had the chance to help the team with my defense," Soto said to SNY earlier this week.

Given his incredible track record of success in Major League Baseball, it will only be a matter of time before Soto returns to his All-Star form. The Mets have been dominant despite a slow start from Juan Soto, so when he turns it on, things could get even more dangerous for their opponents.

