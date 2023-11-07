There is a good chance that Juan Soto might be traded by the San Diego Padres this offseason The star player will be in the final year of his contract next season, which means the team will be looking to trade him for value.

The San Diego Padres have a lot of work to do in the offseason, including rebuilding their pitching staff after several pitchers left for free agency, appointing a new manager, and dealing with the massive payroll demands.

Moreover, the team had to take a loan of $50 million to be able to pay some short-term cash promises to players on their payroll. It is reported that they are looking to deduct at least a significant amount from their franchise-record payroll, down to $200 million for 2024.

MLB Insider Jon Morosi said that the trade is likely, even though the Padres have yet to confirm it.

"At least 50/50 chance," Morosi said. [via MLB Network]

If they are able to trade Juan Soto, it is likely that they will create space for at least $30 million. Moreover, it is unlikely that the slugger would be hoping for an extension of less than $500 million after his current contract expires. Therefore, it's in the best interests of the organization to let him go.

Likely destinations for Juan Soto after the Padres

A number of teams look to be in contention for signing Juan Soto and dealing with his $30 million salary for next season. The New York Yankees have been linked for quite some time as they look to sign high-potential hitters after they let go of numerous long-term players.

The Chicago Cubs are also interested in signing Soto, although they are also looking at an alternative in the Mets' Pete Alonso as he too is heading for the final year of his contract.