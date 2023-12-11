Only Shohei Ohtani and his team would know how close he came to signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. But as per insider news from the organization, their offer was 'right there' with that of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and in the end, it was the two-way phenom's choice to stay in LA and not go eastwards.

The Toronto Blue Jays seemed to try everything they could to pull Ohtani to the AL East. There were even rumors that the 29-year-old was on a flight that was bound for Toronto but that seemed to be a hoax as the global superstar was later reported to be in his home in Southern California all along.

Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote in his column:

"As for how close the Blue Jays came to landing Ohtani, that's a question only the two-time MVP himself can really answer, but sources familiar with the negotiation say the Blue Jays' best offer was in the same financial ballpark as the Dodgers. One source with knowledge of the talks said the Blue Jays were 'right there' with an offer described as very competitive."

It is unlikely that the Blue Jays must have offered anything less than $600 million to acquire the Japanese star's services.

Reports were true that the 29-year-old visited the Blue Jays' developmental center in Florida last week. So it is quite plausible that Toronto's final offer might have been enough to lure the generational talent had he not made up his mind about staying on the West Coast.

Toronto Blue Jays to hit reset button after Shohei Ohtani's pursuit

The Blue Jays certainly emerged as the clear runners-up in getting Shohei Ohtani to play for them. However, at the end of the day, he is a Dodger, and Toronto are back to where they began. But one thing that can be said about the organization is that they are willing to spend and be aggressive about their bidding.

An offer over $600 million is certainly a big deal for a club whose record contract has been $150 million so far. But with their approach, what the Blue Jays showed is that they will look to acquire players who they feel will fit their team's composition.

