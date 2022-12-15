Carlos Correa has agreed to terms with the San Francisco Giants and will be a big part of their franchise over the next decade. Correa was one of the top free agents in the MLB. Seeing him sign a contract worth 350-million-dollars did not come as much of a surprise. Correa is a proven winner from his time with the Houston Astros and will be critical in bringing the Giants back to the postseason.

By all reports, Correa had no shortage of suitors to join for 2023 and beyond. After spending one season with the Minnesota Twins, the two-time All-Star hit free agency once again. He would have been a phenomenal addition to any team in the league, but chose to bring his talents to San Francisco.

MLB insider Jon Morosi shared why Carlos Correa chose to join the San Francisco Giants.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



breaks down Carlos Correa's reported 13-year mega deal with the SF Giants #MLBNHotStove "He wants to go to a marquee historic franchise...he wants to get back to October." @jonmorosi breaks down Carlos Correa's reported 13-year mega deal with the SF Giants "He wants to go to a marquee historic franchise...he wants to get back to October."@jonmorosi breaks down Carlos Correa's reported 13-year mega deal with the SF Giants ⬇️ #MLBNHotStove https://t.co/GcLhYRIQ9k

"He wants to go to a marquee historic franchise...he wants to get back to October" - Jon Morosi

While 350-million-dollars certainly sweetened the pot, it was interesting to see Carlos Correa's mindset. Wanting to play for a team with a strong history and an ability to win is becoming less and less common. Perhaps it is a result of him breaking into the MLB with a dominant team in the Houston Astros.

With the addition of Carlos Correa, the San Francisco Giants have their sights set on a playoff run

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

2022 was a disappointing year for the Giants, ending the season with a .500 record and missing the playoffs. Considering they won the vaunted National League West in 2021, this was a fall from grace. They hope that Carlos Correa will be the key to reclaiming their former glory in 2023 and beyond.

The San Francisco Giants were well aware of how good Correa is, based largely on what he was able to do against their team. As Talkin' Baseball pointed out, Correa made the most of his opportunities against the Giants in 2022.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Carlos Correa went 8-for-12 with a double and a homer in three games against the Giants last season



So they promptly said we’re gonna need that in our dugout Carlos Correa went 8-for-12 with a double and a homer in three games against the Giants last season So they promptly said we’re gonna need that in our dugout https://t.co/vf8UPEhqpc

"They promptly said we’re gonna need that in our dugout" - Talkin' Baseball

Correa's season with the Minnesota Twins may be looked back on as a transitional year for the star shortstop, but he was still impressive. He has proven that he can bring strong defense and consistent offense regardless of the talent surrounding him. A highlight reel posted to YouTube captures some of his best moments of the year:

Carlos Correa is a huge addition to the San Francisco Giants and could bring them back to being a championship caliber team.

Poll : 0 votes