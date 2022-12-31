The Los Angeles Dodgers will soon have to make a decision regarding Trevor Bauer now that he has been reinstated. Bauer is an All-Star caliber pitcher in the MLB, but his suspension has left questions regarding his future with the Dodgers. Reports now indicate that the team is expected to release Bauer.

Bauer served a 194-game suspension for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. This is one of the harshest suspensions ever handed down in baseball, and has reportedly had an effect on his standing in the clubhouse.

Jon Heyman reported via Twitter that the Dodgers plan to release Bauer and provided insight as to why.

"The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer after his ban was reduced by 130 games and he became eligible for the 2023 season. Word is folks in their clubhouse would prefer he’d be elsewhere" - Jon Heyman

This has been the expected move for the Los Angeles Dodgers since Bauer's suspension was reduced.

Trevor Bauer's MLB future is uncertain if he is released by the Los Angeles Dodgers

In 2019, Bauer won the Cy Young award with the Cinncinnati Reds. If the Dodgers follow through with releasing him, it is unclear what, if any, MLB teams will sign him. Despite his talent, teams will be wary of his impact on the clubhouse and fanbase.

If he is released, the Dodgers will still have to pay him a substantial amount, as Bob Nightengale reported on Twitter.

"The Dodgers will have to pay Trevor Bauer about $23 million when they officially announce they are releasing him" - Bob Nightengale

The Dodgers have some time before they make a final decision, but it appears Bauer's tenure with the team is at an end.

