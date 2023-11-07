The Washington Nationals have continued ushering in a new era of baseball with the latest change coming in the form of Miguel Cairo. The team announced on Tuesday that the former infielder has been hired as the club's new bench coach alongside manager Davey Martinez.

"Miguel Cairo is leaving the Mets organization to become the Nationals bench coach. He was a minor league infield coordinator with the Mets this year." - @mikemayer22

Prior to his new role with the Washington Nationals, Miguel Cairo served as the minor league infield coordinator for the New York Mets, as well as the bench coach and interim manager of the Chicago White Sox.

According to MLB Insider Mike Mayer, one of the reasons why the Washington Nationals decided to hire Cairo is that "Davey Martinez has always spoken highly of him". Cairo will replace former bench coach Tim Bogar, who was informed that his contract would not renewed.

The 49-year-old will bring his wealth of knowledge to the up-and-coming Washington Nationals roster which features rising stars such as CJ Abrams, Keibert Ruiz, and Lane Thomas.

"Davey Martinez and Miguel Cairo were teammates with the then expansion Tampa Bay Devil Rays from 1998-2000." - @Bobby_Blanco

A former infielder, Cairo played in the MLB for an incredible 17 seasons, spending time with several teams before retiring in 2012. A true journeyman, Cairo played for nine different teams in his career, including the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Miguel Cairo is just the latest of the Washington Nationals' coaching changes

It has been an offseason of change for the Washington Nationals, as not only did the club bring in Cairo as their new bench coach, but the organization has made a near-complete coaching overhaul.

"Some Nats coaching news, source confirms: Ricky Gutierrez (3B coach) and Gerardo Parra (1B coach) are taking new positions on Davey Martinez's staff, replacing Gary DiSarcina and Eric Young Jr. (@andrewcgolden was first to report that.)" - @MarkZuckerman

Along with Cairo, the Washington Nationals hired two other former MLB players to take over their vacancies at both first and third base. Gerardo Parra, who helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019, will take over as the team's first base coach in 2024. Ricky Gutierrez, who played 12 seasons in the MLB will take over as the team's new third base coach.