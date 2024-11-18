MLB insider reveals Orioles and Dodgers front-runners for 4x All-Star ace pitcher

One of the biggest dominos in the free agent market is Corbin Burnes. Considered to be the best pitcher available this offseason, Burnes will likely have multiple suitors this winter. Among them, it looks like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles have separated from the pack, as per an NBA insider.

"I think there are two teams that stand above the others and those are the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. I was told by a source within the last 12 hours that nothing is getting finalized yet."

These two teams are very interesting for the four-time All-Star. The Orioles are his former team, but they have major payment decisions coming soon. If they commit to Burnes for several seasons, it impacts their ability to extend players like Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, and potentially prospects like Jackson Holliday.

The Dodgers are also interesting because they have a wealth of pitching depth. The health wasn't there in 2024, but they have a rotation of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and possibly players like Clayton Kershaw, Gavin Stone, Bobby Miller, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and more.

They are also considered the favorites for Roki Sasaki, so they have plenty of pitching, though 2024 proved that teams can truly never have enough.

MLB insider lists possible destinations for Corbin Burnes

Aside from the Orioles and Dodgers, there are plenty of teams that make sense for Corbin Burnes. He's a high-level ace who is still only 30 through next October. And as such, plenty of teams are interested.

Corbin Burnes has plenty of suitors (Imagn)

MLB's Mark Feinsand believes the New York Mets, who are linked to every big free agent this offseason and have money to spend, are a potential option. Across town, the New York Yankees are, too.

The Boston Red Sox are in a similar boat as the Mets and could bring in Burnes to finally solidify the rotation. The Toronto Blue Jays are an option as well as they try to continue rebuilding.

The Los Angeles Angels, who need talent and pitching, could also be an interesting option. Feinsand also noted that the San Francisco Giants, who seem to go after but fail to sign every big free agent every offseason, could be in the mix as well.

