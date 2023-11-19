USA Today's Bob Nightengale revealed a critical clause that may hinder Athletics owner John Fisher's selling ambitions following the team's relocation to Las Vegas. A 10-year flip tax embedded in the agreement is in place to prevent Fisher from solely exploiting the move for financial gains.

Nightengale's report reveals that MLB owners who granted Fisher permission to move the team to Las Vegas introduced a safeguard in the agreement. It will curb any attempts by the owner to swiftly increase the franchise's value via relocation and sell it off.

"There’s a provision in the agreement called a 10-year flip tax, MLB executives told USA TODAY Sports, to prevent Fisher from using the relocation simply to increase the value of his team and immediately sell.", Bob Nightengale wrote.

The clause, detailed by MLB executives, offers Fisher a significant concession by waiving the usual relocation fee, estimated at around $300 million. However, it comes with a stringent condition. If Fisher sells the team before 2028, when the A's are scheduled to debut in Las Vegas, he will incur a substantial penalty.

The 10-year flip tax dictates that a 20% tax will be levied on the purchase price if the sale happens before 2028. This amount will then be distributed among MLB owners. The penalty lessens to 10% if Fisher opts to sell in 2029, with further reductions for sales occurring between 2030 and 2033. Fisher is effectively barred from selling the Athletics without facing taxes until 2034.

The Oakland Athletics' move under John Fisher is marred with controversy

Despite facing widespread criticism from baseball fans worldwide regarding the decision to relocate a storied franchise from Oakland, John Fisher remained fixated on this path.

Numerous controversies have emerged surrounding the relocation itself. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's surprising choice to waive the relocation fee for Fisher added fuel to the fire.

Additionally, Mayor Sheng Thao's request for a name change upon the team's relocation appears to have been ignored. Even the most recent expansion team in MLB, the Washington Nationals, underwent a name change. The mayor's proposal for the next expansion team to come to Oakland remains unaddressed.

Oakland's plea for a team is justifiably rooted in its illustrious baseball history, featuring iconic players like Rickey Henderson and Reggie Jackson. The move to Las Vegas marks a bitter end to the city's enduring connection with the sport.

