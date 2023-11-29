MLB insider Jon Morosi has revealed that the San Francisco Giants are actively pursuing Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in what could be a game-changing move for the franchise. As the offseason unfolds and teams gear up for the Winter Meetings, the Giants are positioning themselves as serious contenders for the most anticipated signings in baseball history.

While multiple teams, including the Cubs, Yankees, and Dodgers, have expressed interest in Ohtani, Morosi suggests that the Giants might have the upper hand in negotiations. The pursuit doesn’t stop at Ohtani, as the Giants are also eyeing Yamamoto, who has recently become eligible for MLB teams to pursue.

Morosi emphasized the Giants’ aggressive approach stating:

"They’re pursuing both aggressively."

He acknowledged the challenge posed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, a dominant force in the National League West, and highlighted the Giants’ determination to compete at the highest level.

Adding Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto could mean the lead the SF Giants back to NL West glory.

Sources indicate that the San Francisco Giants are fully committed, dedicating both their hearts and finances to secure either Shohei Ohtani or Yamamoto in the coming weeks. Morosi underlines the significance of acquiring Ohtani, notjust for his on-field prowess but also for the Japanese-American fanbase in the Bay Area. The move is seen as a means for the Giants to redefine their identity and mount a serious challenge to the Dodgers’ stronghold in the NL West.

"Shohei Ohtani for the Giants would mean more than probably any other team acquiring him, because of the Japanese-American fanbase in the Bay Area, but also on the field. They need to find a way to get back in the National League West". - Jon Morosi

The potential addition of either Ohtani or Yamamoto to the Giants’ roster could mark one of the most exposive offseasons in MLB history. While challenges loom, including potential competition from other aggressive teams, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is determined to secure a transformative signing.

Ohtani, despite being unable to pitch next season due to recent surgery, remains a potent hitter and would provide the impact bat the Giants seek. Yamamoto, at 25 years old, is hailed as one of the best pitchers not in MLB, boasting an impressive track record in the NPB.

Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign a record-breaking deal despite not being able to pitch for the entire 2024 season.

The Giants’ pursuit of these Japanese stars signals a renewed commitment to free agent spending and strategic effort to reshape the team’s trajectory. Whether the Giants secure both players or face another near miss, the franchise’s ambitions are clear—reignite fan excitement and contend at the highest level in the seasons to come.

