The MLB offseason is in full swing, and with the approaching Winter Meetings, teams are gearing up to get some good value trades done.

The MLB Winter Meetings are conducted once every year in December to discuss the business related to the league and enable engagement between teams to sign their favored players through trades and transactions.

There are a number of teams that have been billed to be quite active during the period. As per Jon Morosi, none seem as likely as the San Francisco Giants.

Speaking on MLB.com, Morosi said that after the last offseason didn't go the Giants' way, they are desperate to get some big names amongst their ranks if they have to fight NL-pennant contending teams like Dodgers and Diamondbacks.

"The Giants. We know the story of their 2022-2023 offseason, in which they fell short of securing massive contracts for Aaron Judge (his choice) and Carlos Correa (their choice)," Morosi said. "After changing managers following a losing season, the Giants are keen to send a message that they won’t tolerate mediocrity."

In 2022-23, they came close to signing Aaron Judge, who is coming off his record season in 2022. He re-signed with the Yankees for a massive $360 million contract for nine years. As for Carlos Correa, a huge sum was retracted after the Giants had injury concerns regarding Correa, who re-signed with the Twins.

"They haven’t reached the postseason since the retirement of Buster Posey. In a division that boasts the Dodgers and defending NL champion D-backs, the Giants must bring in a new wave of difference-making talent," Morosi said.

SF Giants targeting the biggest of all fish during the Winter Meetings

As per insider reports, the Giants are expected to make a big splash for the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the two most sought-after free agents in the market. Both Japanese superstars are expected to generate large amounts. However, it is far-fetched to think the Giants can sign both.

With two consecutive losing seasons and the change in the manager position, the Giants are expected to have a different approach both to the playing season and trades.

