Every team other than the New York Mets are reportedly out of the running for Carlos Correa as things stand. This has been one of the more compelling, and confusing, stories of the offseason. Correa was one of the top free agents available, and despite agreeing to deals twice, we still don't know where he will play in 2023.

Correa has had issues raised in two separate medical examinations this offseason. While this ended his dealings with the San Francisco Giants, it has not ended yet with the New York Mets.

MLB insider Jon Heyman shared the report regarding other teams that have inquired about Correa via Twitter.

"Teams calling about Carlos Correa are being told 'It's only a Mets game'" - Jon Heyman

This would imply that while the deal is not yet done, no other team is currently in the running. The New York Mets are in the driver's seat to add Correa, but their are still hurdles to overcome.

Carlos Correa has not had the offseason anybody expected

World Series - Washington Nationals v Houston Astros - Game Seven

When Correa opted out of his deal with the Minnesota Twins, nobody could have predicted this tumultuous process. After his deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, many believed something strange was afoot. Whatever the concerns may be, Correa is still one of the top tier players in the MLB.

Correa is also a great player in the postseason, which this highlight video uploaded to YouTube shows.

Since the New York Mets are clearly targeting a championship, completing this deal is of paramount importance.

