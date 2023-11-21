In a recent TV program for SNY, MLB analyst Andy Martino dropped some valuable insights into the highly anticipated Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agency saga. Martino, a well-connected insider, named the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox as the three teams with the strongest likelihood of landing the sought-after Japanese pitcher. He said:

"What I’m told is he’s [Yoshinobu Yamamoto] gonna start meeting with teams in early December [...] He’s not asking to do a stadium tour. Go to Citi Field, go to Yankees Stadium, Go to Fenway. By the way those are the three teams we’re looking at here."

According to Martino, Yamamoto is set to start meeting with teams in early December, and these three teams are at the top of his list. The Mets, in particular, are said to have a keen interest in Yamamoto, with the resources and financial flexibility to make a competitive offer.

Martino emphasized the Mets’ favorable position, stating:

"The Mets really like this guy. (They) have all the resources."

Adding to the intrigue, Yamamoto has relationships in Boston, making the Red Sox a significant contender. Martino acknowledged the importance of Yankees lore and the iconic pinstripes for foreign players entering the MLB, making the team a strong candidate as well.

Martino clarified that other teams could join the Yamamoto sweepstakes. However, he believes these three teams are the most likely to secure the services of the Japanese sensation.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has officially been posted for MLB teams

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, currently with the Orix Buffaloes, has officially been posted for MLB teams to pursue. The 25-year-old right-hander is expected to command a record-breaking contract, with projections suggesting a nine-year, $225 million deal.

The 25-year-old sensation is expected to command a record-breaking contract upwards of $200 million in nine years.

Yamamoto’s dominant performance in Nippon Professional Baseball, boasting a 1.81 ERA over seven seasons, has garnered attention from numerous MLB teams. The negotiation window opens on November 21, giving teams 45 days to reach a deal. If no agreement is reached, Yamamoto could return to the Buffaloes for the 2024 NPB season.

The Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Phillies, Blue Jays, Tigers, Cardinals, Cubs, Rangers, Diamondbacks, Giants, Padres, and Dodgers have all shown varying degrees of interest in Yamamoto. The competition for the Japanese ace is expected to be fierce, with negotiations set to impact the overall pitching market.

Despite recent tensions between Yankees GM Brian Cashman and Yamamoto’s agent Joel Wolfe, insiders suggest that the pitcher remains intrigued by the prestige of the team, emphasizing that the recent dustup did not impact their longstanding relationship.

As the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes unfold, MLB fans eagerly await the outcome of this high-stakes offseason pursuit.

