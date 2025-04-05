MLB insider reveals Vladimir Guerrero Jr. nearing a $500M deal with AL East club

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hoping to get an extension done before the 2025 season rolled along. Ahead of spring training, the two sides were far apart, and the slugger decided to cut off extension talks.

Ad

That was only short-lived as the two have re-engaged in extension talks. Vladdy has expressed his desire to stay in Toronto for his entire career, and the club would love to make that a possibility.

Extension talks between the two sides have really ramped up over this past week. Yancen Pujols, who has interviewed the slugger many times, states a $500 million deal could be announced soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Pujols states that people close to the situation have revealed a 14-year, $500 million deal that is on the table. This has been the figure Vladdy has been looking for.

Now, it just comes down to deferrals. The Blue Jays offered him a $500 million deal earlier, but with the deferrals, it makes the deal closer to $450 million.

This news comes the day after the slugger was met with large cheers during the New York Mets home opener. Not often do you see New York fans cheering for another player, but they know what they are doing here. They want the slugger to feel welcome if he cannot reach a deal with Toronto.

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays are off to a great start

Toronto Blue Jays - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays have started the 2025 season on the right foot. This was paramount after the team ended their season last year in last place in the AL East.

Ad

After a rough Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles, they were able to regroup and split the series. That alone speaks to the resiliency of this team this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After that, they took on the Washington Nationals and had little problem there. They swept the Nats 3-0 before losing some steam on Friday.

Guerrero Jr. had a monster season last year, and he is on the same path this year. Through eight games, the slugger is hitting .267/.343/.367 with three doubles and three runs batted in, but is still looking for that first home run.

It should not be long before he gets that first longball of the year and many more after. In seven seasons, he has hit 160 homers, ranking him 56th amongst active players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More